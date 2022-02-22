Home explosion caught on camera in Colorado

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A home in Westminster, Colorado, exploded early Tuesday morning, the Westminster Fire Department reported.

The department said it happened at around 2:35 a.m.

At least one home was destroyed, and others received heavy damage, WFD said. Cars were also damaged during the explosion.

WFD said several homes were evacuated due to gas leaks. Xcel shut off gas to the area around 5:15 a.m.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by this morning’s incident. Our crews are on the scene and working closely with fire officials and emergency responders to ensure residents in the community are safe. The house has not had gas or electric service since April of last year. Our emergency responders have completed initial safety checks at this property and at the adjacent homes and found no indications of issues with our system at this time. We are working with fire officials on the investigation into the cause of the incident,” Xcel said in a statement.

The fire department said the investigation of the blast is likely to be very time-consuming based on the extent of the damage.

No injuries were reported.