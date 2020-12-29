House approves more money for COVID-19 relief, but will the Senate?

WASHINGTON (CBS)- All eyes are on the Senate now after the House passed a bill, more than tripling the amount of money in COVID relief millions of Americans could soon receive.

This, as medical experts warn of an even wider coronavirus spread, thanks in part to all the traveling Americans are doing this holiday season.

The Democratic-led House passed a bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 for millions of eligible Americans.

Now, it’s up to the Republican-led senate to approve it or defy President Trump.

The president held out on signing the COVID relief bill for five days, out of concern that $600 check wasn’t enough.

The Senate could vote on the new bill as soon as Tuesday, December 29. But those $2,000 stimulus checks would inflate the total COVID relief bill to more than $1 trillion.

Many Senate republicans have expressed concern about increasing spending.

While the fight for money continues, the fight against COVID-19 is intensifying.

According to the latest CDC data, more than 11 million doses of the vaccine have been shipped across the country, but just over two million people have been vaccinated.

In California, the outbreak is so bad, the U.S. military is sending dozens of doctors and nurses to help.

And new startling statistics: COVID has killed one out every 1000 Americans. Experts say a crush of holiday travelers is prompting fears of yet another surge.

With New Year’s Eve days away, L.A.’s mayor is urging people to stay home. Officials say Los Angeles County ICU’s are completely full — and on average up to 600 people are testing positive every hour.

On Monday, December 28, thirty-six states began sending the first doses of the vaccine to some long-term care facilities.