Human remains found near rail-trail in Morgantown, West Virginia

by: WBOY 12 News Staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Police are working to identify human remains found near the Deckers Creek Rail-Trail, Wednesday.

At approximately 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 7, officers of the Morgantown Police Department responded to a report of the discovery of human remains near the rail trail and the Interstate 68 overpass, according to a news release.

Two volunteers with the Friends of Deckers Creek, were cleaning a camp site along the Rail-Trail when they discovered what they believed to be human remains inside of an old coke oven in a wooded area near the Rail-Trail, police said.

Officers confirmed that the remains were that of a person. No forms of identification were located, according to the release.

The Morgantown Detectives Unit was called in to process the scene and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and are attempting to identify the victim. The remains will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

