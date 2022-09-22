JOPLIN, Mo. – Now that prime hunting season is underway in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is urging all hunters, especially those who use firearms, to take state’s official Hunter Safety Course.

The course, which can be taken online though the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website, is a required course for firearms hunters born after January 1st, 1967.

For those born prior to 1967, the MDC says it’s a good idea to take the Hunter Safety Course, even though it’s not required.

“It is a good idea even if you’re born before that date. Number one, if you’ll be hunting with a family member, it makes hunting more of a family activity. Number two, just because you’ve hunted for a long time doesn’t mean that you can’t learn a safer way of doing things. You can pick up a few tips about hunting too,” said Francis Skalicky, Media Specialist at Missouri Department of Conservation.

Skalicky said if you plan to go hunting with someone who’s younger in age, taking the safety course will allow you to help those who may be new to hunting.

“Taking the Missouri Hunter’s Safety Course will allow you to go through the material with them (someone younger) and look over the material. You could probably pick up some information too, which you can then share with those you plan to go hunting with,” he said.

Missouri Department of Conservation Requirements

You must be at least 10-years-old to take the online course. Students who are 10 may complete this course, but must be 11-years-old to take the Hunter Education Skills Session.

You must be a resident of Missouri to take the online course.

After taking the course, if you are 11 to 15-years-old when you register for the course, you must pass this online course and attend the Hunter Education Skills Session to complete your hunting safety certification.

The cost to take the online Hunter Safety Course is $24.95.

If you’re looking to brush up on hunter safety and hunter information in the state of Missouri, the MDC has a study guide for hunting education, which can be found HERE and is free to access.

“The big thing to remember is any type of firearms hunting and all types all seasons have their devoted following. For example, fall deer hunters look forward to the next fall deer season. But with all those seasons, the thing to remember is don’t let that anticipation and excitement, overrule good judgment. Always remember the basics of safety,” said Skalicky.

“We love for people to be excited about the outdoors and while enjoying the outdoors. But just don’t let that excitement you know, get the best of you and overweigh good judgment.”

For the latest information on hunting in Missouri, you can check out the Missouri Department of Conservation website HERE.

For information specifically related to hunter safety, you can find that HERE.