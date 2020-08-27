Hurricane Laura storms into the U.S. mainland

GALVESTON, TX (CBS)- Hurricane Laura is moving through Louisiana right now, bringing dangerous winds, rain and storm surge.

Tornado warnings are also in effect throughout parts of the state.

Interstate 10 was also shut down overnight due to fears it would flood.

Local officials along the Gulf Coast put in mandatory evacuation orders that covered over a half a million people.

The storm is expected to move through Louisiana and into Arkansas, before turning right on its way to Virginia this weekend.

Laura is responsible for more than 20 deaths in the Dominican Republic and Haiti earlier this week.