(The Hill) — Rapper and actor Ice Cube has confirmed reports that he missed out on a $9 million payday over his refusal to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ podcast, “Million Dollaz Worth of Game,” Ice Cube, who was alongside fellow rappers E-40 and Too $hort, told hosts Gillie Da King and Wallo267 that he was dropped from Sony Pictures’ comedy “Oh Hell No” due to his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ice Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, confirmed a Hollywood Reporter report from last year that he left the Kitao Sakurai-directed film due to his anti-vaccine stance, as film producers required all cast members to be vaccinated against the virus.

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—ing jab,” Jackson told the hosts on Monday’s episode. “I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab. F–k that jab, and f–k y’all for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feel about me right now.”

Jackson later clarified on the podcast that he didn’t turn down the paycheck, but said that the film producers stopped him.

“Those motherf—ers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just wouldn’t give it to me,” Jackson added. “The covid shot, the jab … I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that s–t at all. Nothing. F–k them. I didn’t need that s–t.”

Jackson, known for being an original member of legendary hip-hop group NWA and a slew of films he produced and acted in over the years, is one of the few celebrities and athletes in the past years to be public about their anti-vaccine stance, joining Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Letitia Wright.

COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have been consistently dropping since August, though many have expressed concerns about a potential surge in cases during the winter.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 69 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against the virus.