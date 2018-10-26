Immigration is a major topic in midterms

Republicans "and" Democrats are ramping up their rhetoric on immigration. In a CBS News "battleground tracker poll" 6 in 10 voters in key districts say immigration will be a very important midterm issue.

Arrests of illegal immigrants along the U.S/ Mexico border jumped 30 percent in September.

The president's plan to build a border wall has congressional candidates divided on how to proceed.

"We have to ensure that, again, we have an immigration policy that is based on the rule of law and reflects our values," says Congressional candidate Gina Ortiz Jones.

"I do believe that building a 30-foot high concrete structure from sea to shining sea is the most expensive and least effective way to do border security," says Texas Republican representative Will Hurd.

Immigration is also a "hot button" issue in the Georgia Gubernatorial race.