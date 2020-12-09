Indiana standoff ends with shooting of suspect

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in western Indiana have shot a suspect who pointed a gun at officers at the end of a standoff lasting more than six hours.

Indiana State Police say the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Crawfordsville, about 45 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department was called to a domestic battery report there, and upon arrival a deputy was able to get a woman out of the home.

The man then barricaded himself inside the home and fired several shots at officers. When the man went to a window, an officer shot him.