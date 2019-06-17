National

Infamous O.J. Simpson Bronco chase happen 25 years ago today

ON THIS DAY - JUNE 17, 1994: 25 years ago, the nation watched as O.J. Simpson and his friend Al Cowlings were pursued by police through the streets of Los Angeles in a white Ford Bronco. The infamous "Bronco chase" came hours after the Los Angeles Police Department charged Simpson with the murders of Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Simpson and Cowlings eventually made their way back to Simpson's Brentwood, CA home.

