Infant dies after being left in vehicle for several hours in Virginia

by: Sarah Fearing and Nexstar Media Wire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia police say an 8-month-old infant girl died Tuesday after she was left in a car alone.

Police responded to a report of a child left in a vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Chesapeake.

Officers arrived to find an 8-month-old girl who they say was left in the car alone for “several hours.” Medics also responded and gave first aid to the infant.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Chesapeake is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. local time Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach the upper 90s.

The incident is under investigation and no arrests were made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police did not immediately provide additional details.

