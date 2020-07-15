Inmate in Tennesse jail wanted in shooting death of Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (7/15): The Birmingham Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a Tennessee inmate accused of having a role in the death of an elderly man in June.

According to BPD, after an investigation into the June 5 death of 70-year-old Larry Pettway, detectives charged Brandon Parker, 36, with murder.

Pettway was killed when he was caught in a crossfire last month. No suspects had been charged or arrested until Parker.

Parker is currently in custody at the Sevier County Jail in Tennessee on unrelated charges. He is set to be transported to the Jefferson County Jail and placed on a $50,000 bond.

ORIGINAL (6/6): A 70-year-old man died after being hit by crossfire in a shooting Friday evening, police confirm.

The Birmingham Police Department identified the man killed in the shooting as Larry Pettway.

According to a BPD news release, officers were alerted to the shooting and responded to the scene at 17th Street and Jefferson Avenue Southwest around 7:15 p.m. They located Pettway on a sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say preliminary investigation suggests the shots were fired from a nearby area and Pettway was caught in the crossfire. No suspects are in custody at this time.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as new information is available.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

