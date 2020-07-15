Inmate in Tennesse jail wanted in shooting death of Birmingham man

National

by: CBS 42 Digital Team and Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (7/15): The Birmingham Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a Tennessee inmate accused of having a role in the death of an elderly man in June.

According to BPD, after an investigation into the June 5 death of 70-year-old Larry Pettway, detectives charged Brandon Parker, 36, with murder.

Pettway was killed when he was caught in a crossfire last month. No suspects had been charged or arrested until Parker.

Parker is currently in custody at the Sevier County Jail in Tennessee on unrelated charges. He is set to be transported to the Jefferson County Jail and placed on a $50,000 bond.

ORIGINAL (6/6): A 70-year-old man died after being hit by crossfire in a shooting Friday evening, police confirm.

The Birmingham Police Department identified the man killed in the shooting as Larry Pettway.

According to a BPD news release, officers were alerted to the shooting and responded to the scene at 17th Street and Jefferson Avenue Southwest around 7:15 p.m. They located Pettway on a sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say preliminary investigation suggests the shots were fired from a nearby area and Pettway was caught in the crossfire. No suspects are in custody at this time.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as new information is available.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.   

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms early
Showers and thunderstorms early 50% 94° 75°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 75°

Friday

95° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 95° 74°

Saturday

96° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 75°

Sunday

96° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 76°

Monday

95° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 95° 75°

Tuesday

93° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 93° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
93°

90°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories