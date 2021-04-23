 

Intruders trespass at Indiana Denny’s in dead of night, cook eggs — twice

(NEXSTAR) – Two burglars were filmed trespassing at a Denny’s in Indiana earlier this week, but they weren’t seeking any cash from the register — only a few eggs.

The intruders entered the closed establishment at 2 a.m. Wednesday before moving straight to the kitchen to prepare themselves “some eggs,” according to an Evansville Police Department crime report. The suspects then left the restaurant before returning just before 3 a.m., at which point they “made more eggs.”

During their second helping, however, a Denny’s worker arrived and confronted the two men, who soon left the restaurant.

The worker later provided surveillance video of the alleged theft to police. As the responding officer noted in the crime report, the trespassers “did not force entry into the building” as the door to the restaurant “seemed to be open both times.”

Sgt. Nick Winsett of the Evansville Police Department said the two men had not yet been identified or apprehended as of Friday morning. If caught, the suspects face charges of theft and criminal trespassing.

