Investigators: Woman gave birth at work, left baby to drown

MILAN, Mo. (KTVO-TV) — A woman who gave birth in the bathroom of a Missouri meatpacking plant has been charged in her newborn son’s drowning death.

Makuya Kambamba is jailed without bond.

The 28-year-old Missouri woman was charged Friday with first-degree murder and several other counts in the baby’s death.

No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

KTVO-TV reports that investigators said in court documents that Kambamba knowingly allowed her son to drown in a toilet after giving birth at the restroom at a Smithfield Foods plant where she works.