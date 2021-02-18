 

Investor Icahn signals interest in buying FirstEnergy stock

National
Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has signaled an interest in making a large purchase of voting shares from one of the country’s largest electric utilities, which is currently under investigation for its role in an Ohio bribery scandal.

Akron-based FirstEnergy officials announced Thursday during an annual investor call that it received a letter from Icahn Capital LP on Tuesday saying the company has a “present good faith intention” to buy more than $184 million in voting shares but less than $920 million.

FirstEnergy’s stock price reached $35.11 in midafternoon trading Thursday after opening at $31.59.

The company does not know what Icahn’s intentions are or whether he has purchased stock to this point, FirstEnergy Chief Financial Officer John Taylor said.

A message seeking comment was left with Icahn.

FirstEnergy is a target of investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has been accused of secretly funding a $60 million bribery scheme involving the former Ohio House speaker and others to win passage of a $1 billion bailout for two Ohio nuclear power plants operated by a wholly owned subsidiary.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

47° / 39°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 47° 39°

Friday

50° / 28°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 11% 50° 28°

Saturday

57° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 57° 31°

Sunday

60° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 60° 46°

Monday

62° / 35°
AM Showers
AM Showers 47% 62° 35°

Tuesday

64° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 64° 38°

Wednesday

69° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 69° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

7 PM
Showers
47%
47°

47°

8 PM
Showers
55%
47°

46°

9 PM
Showers
53%
46°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
18%
47°

47°

11 PM
Cloudy
19%
47°

46°

12 AM
Cloudy
19%
46°

45°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
45°

45°

2 AM
Showers
48%
45°

44°

3 AM
Showers
40%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
44°

43°

5 AM
Cloudy
23%
43°

42°

6 AM
Cloudy
23%
42°

41°

7 AM
Cloudy
11%
41°

40°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
40°

41°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
41°

42°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
42°

45°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
45°

47°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

48°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
48°

48°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
48°

49°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
49°

49°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
49°

48°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
48°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories