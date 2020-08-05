Iowa man stole hand sanitizer after breaking into bank, police say

National

by: KCAU STAFF and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Mark Gray
Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stole hand sanitizer while burglarizing a Sioux City bank during a string of break-ins.

The Sioux City police department said they responded to the Security National Bank on Pierce Street in Sioux City Tuesday morning at 5:15 a.m.

Court documents said Mark Gray, 39, had smashed the glass door of the bank just after midnight. The documents then said that he entered the lobby, stole hand sanitizer and then fled the scene.

Gray is also accused of smashing the glass door to Counseling and Support Services on Nebraska Street around 1:45 a.m., searching for money. Police said it is not known if anything has been taken yet.

Documents also said that Gray then broke the glass door of eatery Trattoria Fresco around 5:45 a.m. Police said they found Gray in the business and arrested him.

Gray was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

