It’s National Recovery Month!

National

by: Mikayla Newton

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – September is National Recovery Month.

Every year recovering addicts celebrate the month to bring awareness to mental and substance use disorder, by celebrating people who recover.

According to National Recovery Month, in its 31st year, Recovery Month celebrates the gains made by those in recovery, just as we celebrate improvements made by those who are managing other health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and heart disease.

Each September, Recovery Month works to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the emergence of a strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and community members across the nation who make recovery in all its forms possible.

