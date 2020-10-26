Jews For Trump car parade stirs protests, fights in New York

National

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Skirmishes broke out between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump as a Jews For Trump convoy of cars draped with American flags and Trump 2020 banners rolled through Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The caravan traveled from Coney Island to the Trump Tower in Manhattan before heading to a rally in a Brooklyn park on Sunday.

Videos shared on Twitter showed several protesters pelting the vehicles with eggs or stones, snatching flags and shouting insults.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani greeted supporters from the passenger seat of a car driving near Trump Tower during the parade.

Police said seven people were arrested in connection with physical confrontations in Times Square.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 65°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 78° 65°

Tuesday

82° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 82° 70°

Wednesday

77° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 77° 72°

Thursday

79° / 54°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 80% 79° 54°

Friday

70° / 53°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 70° 53°

Saturday

67° / 53°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 67° 53°

Sunday

68° / 52°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 68° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

74°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

70°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories