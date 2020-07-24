John Lewis funeral to be held at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist

National
Posted: / Updated:
John Lewis

FILE – This June 16, 2010 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., participates in a ceremony to unveil two plaques recognizing the contributions of enslaved African Americans in the construction of the United States Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed his passing late Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – The funeral for the late civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis will be held Thursday at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once led.

Lewis’ family announced that the funeral will be private, but the public is invited to pay tribute over the coming days during a series of celebrations of Lewis’ life beginning Saturday in his hometown of Troy, Alabama.

Ceremonies will also be held in Selma, Alabama, and his body will lie in state at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta and the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

93° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 74°

Saturday

92° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 92° 73°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Monday

93° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 60% 93° 73°

Tuesday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 72°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories