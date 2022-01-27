Joplin man arrested on child porn charges

Said to have used Kik to stay in touch with "at least 50 child pornography groups"

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is arrested on accusation of child pornography.

Dakotah Gilmore

31-year-old Dakotah Gilmore was taken into custody in connection to child porn which appears to involve children ages five and under.

The charges reach back to March 27th, 2020 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) was first tipped off about a Kik user uploading child porn.

Under the screen name “kirito13_13,” an anonymous user attempted to send the illicit files to the email “codygilmore49@yahoo.com” on February 2nd.

Within these files, it was determined that nine of them contained child pornography.

Fourteen more files containing suspected child pornography were later discovered by NCMEC on November 21st, 2020. These files originated from discussions earlier that month (1st, 6th) this time from a different anonymous user but sent to a similar email “codygilmore45@yahoo.com.”

NCMEC was also tipped off by Dropbox (May 27th, 2021) that child pornography was uploaded to their servers. They reported the suspect’s name was Cody Gilmore with an email at “codygilmore98@gmail.com.”

After they responded to the Investigative Subpoena, Medicacom supplied the subscriber information for the IP address that belonged to Gilmore, as well as geographical location of the address: 1503 S. Murphy Ln., in Joplin, Missouri.

On January 21st, after obtaining a search warrant, the southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force entered the home and arrested Gilmore.

During his interview with law enforcement, Gilmore admitted to viewing and distributing child pornography for at least two years across multiple Kik accounts. When Kik deleted these accounts for illicit use, Gilmore stated he would simply create a new Gmail address and start again; as seen in his changing Gmail names earlier.

Furthermore, Gilmore told investigators he was a member of at least 50 groups on Kik dedicated to child pornography. These groups typically only allow members access if they have distributed child pornography before.

Gilmore’s mother and 12-year-old sister lived at the residence but were not present during the raid by police.

Gilmore is being held at the Greene County Jail in Springfield.

Below are the indictment and formal complaint for Dakotah James Gilmore – ***WARNING THESE DOCUMENTS CONTAIN GRAPHIC DETAILS