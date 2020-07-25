Judge blocks Seattle law banning police use of pepper spray

National
Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge late Friday blocked Seattle’s new law prohibiting police from using pepper spray, blast balls and similar weapons that was passed following confrontations with protesters.

The Seattle Times reports that U.S. District Judge James Robart at an emergency hearing granted a request from the federal government to block the new law, which the Seattle City Council passed unanimously last month.

The U.S. Department of Justice, citing Seattle’s longstanding police consent decree, argued that banning the use of crowd control weapons could actually lead to more police use of force, leaving them only with more deadly weapons.

Robart said the issue needed more discussion between the city and the Justice Department before the change went into effect Sunday. Ruling from the bench, just before 9 p.m., Robart said the temporary restraining order he granted would be “very temporary.”

“I urge you all to use it as an occasion to try to find out where it is we are and where it is we’re going,” Robart said. “I can’t tell you today if blast balls are a good idea or a bad idea, but I know that sometime a long time ago I approved them.”

Robart is presiding over a 2012 consent decree requiring the city to address allegations of excessive force and biased policing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

92° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 92° 73°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 74°

Monday

91° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 91° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 72°

Wednesday

86° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 72°

Thursday

90° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 72°

Friday

89° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
81°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories