 

Judge rejects Ohio’s efforts at early redistricting data

National

by: MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state of Ohio that tried to get the U.S. Census Bureau to provide data used for drawing congressional and legislative districts ahead of its planned release.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose in Ohio rejected the state’s request for a preliminary injunction that would have forced the Census Bureau to release the redistricting data by March 31.

Ohio filed its lawsuit last month after the Census Bureau said the redistricting data wouldn’t be available until September, months after the redistricting deadlines for many states. The bureau has since said the data will be available in an older format in August.

Alabama also has filed a lawsuit over the changed deadline.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

64° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 64° 62°

Thursday

85° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 85° 66°

Friday

77° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 77° 65°

Saturday

84° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 21% 84° 65°

Sunday

77° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 77° 50°

Monday

72° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 72° 54°

Tuesday

76° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 76° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
6%
64°

64°

11 PM
Cloudy
12%
64°

64°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

66°

1 AM
Showers
40%
66°

65°

2 AM
Showers
49%
65°

65°

3 AM
Showers
36%
65°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
19%
64°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
22%
64°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
63°

63°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
63°

64°

9 AM
Cloudy
9%
64°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

11 AM
Cloudy
9%
68°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
7%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
73°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
83°

83°

5 PM
Cloudy
13%
83°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
12%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
79°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

Don't Miss