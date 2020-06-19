June 19: Juneteenth and its importance in American history

June 19 is the holiday known as Juneteenth.

While some Americans may not know about this holiday, it recognizes a significant part of our nation’s History.

June 19, 1865, is the day slaves in Texas learned they were free.

That date was two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Lincoln’s proclamation was not enforced immediately in the south due to the minimal Union troops in the area to enforce it.

Juneteenth is especially important this year due to the protests across the nation calling for racial justice.

And for the first time, some major companies are making Juneteenth a paid holiday for employees.

Some of the major corporations that have committed to recognizing the holiday include Target, JC Penny, Google, and Nike.