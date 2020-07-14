Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for possible infection

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looks up as she speaks about the antics of her son as she speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.

The court said in a statement that the 87-year-old Ginsburg went to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August.

The statement said the justice “is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

