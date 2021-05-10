Kansas photographer wins global wedding award

OSKALOOSA (KSNT) — With every snap pose and smile, Molly Harmon is there for life’s biggest moments. A hometown Kansas girl, making a mark in the photography business across the world.

“She doesn’t like the be the center of attention, but she is everyone else’s center of attention,” Said Janet Wise, a long-time friend of Harmon.

“She’s really good at photography because she really creates the mood because she understands the person,” Harmon’s mom, LeAnn Bellinger, said.

When Harmon was named a LuxLife Magazine Global Wedding Photographer winner for the midwest, it was time for the community to be there for her big moment.

Being the only winner from the United States, going up against 7,000 other photographers, and is the first-ever winner from our region.

“She wants everyone to see their best on the pictures that they have, and make sure that they’re on their wall and that she captures that moment of their happiness,” said Hans Harmon, Harmon’s husband.

The LuxLife 2021 Global Wedding Awards are extra special this year because everyone recognizes how hard this industry was hit during the pandemic. Molly went up against the best of the best all across the world.

Her pictures speak for themselves about just how good she is, and now the whole world can see that too.