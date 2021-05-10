 

Kansas photographer wins global wedding award

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSKALOOSA (KSNT) — With every snap pose and smile, Molly Harmon is there for life’s biggest moments. A hometown Kansas girl, making a mark in the photography business across the world.

“She doesn’t like the be the center of attention, but she is everyone else’s center of attention,” Said Janet Wise, a long-time friend of Harmon.

“She’s really good at photography because she really creates the mood because she understands the person,” Harmon’s mom, LeAnn Bellinger, said.

When Harmon was named a LuxLife Magazine Global Wedding Photographer winner for the midwest, it was time for the community to be there for her big moment.

Being the only winner from the United States, going up against 7,000 other photographers, and is the first-ever winner from our region.

“She wants everyone to see their best on the pictures that they have, and make sure that they’re on their wall and that she captures that moment of their happiness,” said Hans Harmon, Harmon’s husband.

The LuxLife 2021 Global Wedding Awards are extra special this year because everyone recognizes how hard this industry was hit during the pandemic. Molly went up against the best of the best all across the world.

Her pictures speak for themselves about just how good she is, and now the whole world can see that too.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

75° / 63°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 50% 75° 63°

Tuesday

81° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 48% 81° 62°

Wednesday

71° / 51°
Rain
Rain 69% 71° 51°

Thursday

61° / 51°
Showers
Showers 57% 61° 51°

Friday

74° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 74° 51°

Saturday

77° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 77° 55°

Sunday

82° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 82° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
73°

75°

1 PM
Cloudy
18%
75°

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
18%
75°

75°

3 PM
Cloudy
19%
75°

75°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

73°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
73°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
21%
73°

73°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
73°

72°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
72°

69°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
69°

69°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
69°

67°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
67°

67°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
67°

66°

1 AM
Showers
45%
66°

65°

2 AM
Few Showers
31%
65°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
19%
65°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
17%
65°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
23%
66°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
18%
68°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
16%
70°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

KSC Sponsors

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories