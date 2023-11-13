(WGHP/NEXSTAR) — Kevin Turen, a man who had a hand in multiple popular and beloved shows and movies, has died at 44.

Turen was a producer on HBO’s mega-hit “Euphoria,” “The Idol” and slasher flicks “X” and “Pearl,” along with yet-to-be-released “MaXXXine,” starring Mia Goth and Kevin Bacon.

“Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him,” Turen’s father, Edward Turen told Deadline on Saturday.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 19: (L-R) Justin Nappi, Kevin Turen, and Teddy Schwarzman attend the screening of “At Any Price” during the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 19, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic via Getty)

Jay Penske, CEO of Penske Media Corporation and a friend of Turen’s, confirmed the news to Nexstar on Monday, saying in a statement:

Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends. He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today.

The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported that the 44-year-old died over the weekend, but no cause of death was given.

“We are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Kevin Turen,” an HBO spokesperson told Nexstar. “He was a talented producer and collaborator and will be immensely missed by all who knew and had the fortune of working with him.”

Turen was known for working closely with Sam Levinson of “Euphoria” and “The Idol” fame. He had worked with numerous production houses during his time in Hollywood, but his friend and CEO of PMC said his family was his proudest achievement.

Other projects Turen was known for working on were the Academy Award-nominated film “Pieces of a Woman” as well as “Malcolm and Marie” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”