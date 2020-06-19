Klobuchar dropping out of VP contention, urging selection of woman of color

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on police use of force and community relations on on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Washington. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) – Amy Klobuchar is dropping out of vice presidential contention and urging Democrat Joe Biden to select a woman of color instead.

The Minnesota senator said Thursday night on MSNBC that she called the presumptive presidential nominee Wednesday night and made the suggestion.

She says it would be a step Biden could take to help “heal this nation.”

It comes as the senator’s home state has been roiled by the killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Klobuchar herself came under fire for her handling of a murder case when she was a prosecutor that sent a black teen to prison for life.