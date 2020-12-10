 

Lake Tahoe to shut down under stay-at-home order

by: Tristi Rodriguez

TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — Lake Tahoe is closing to visitors Thursday night under the regional stay-at-home order announced Wednesday.

The Greater Sacramento region fell below 15% ICU capacity on Wednesday, triggering the order. ICU capacity fell to 14.3% as of Wednesday morning, the state announced.

According to the California COVID-19 website, the new restrictions will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. The order will remain in place for at least three weeks.

The Greater Sacramento region includes Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties.

The order only applies to the California side of Lake Tahoe, while the Nevada side can remain open.

