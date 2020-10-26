Las Vegas baby allegedly thrown to her death by father identified

National

by: Kaitlyn Olvera

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the 1-month and 29-days-old baby that was allegedly thrown off a balcony by her father in the southeast valley as London Martin.

The baby died from blunt force head trauma, according to the Coroner’s Office. Her death is being ruled a homicide.

London’s father, 32-year-old Clarence Martin Jr., and the child’s mother had been arguing before Martin threw the child off the balcony, according to LVMPD. Martin then set the apartment on fire, killing the family dog.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday at an apartment near Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway.

LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said Martin was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries from the crashes and evaluation for drug use.

He was booked in absentia for Open Murder, Animal Cruelty and Arson.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 67°

Tuesday

82° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 70°

Wednesday

78° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 78° 72°

Thursday

78° / 54°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 78° 54°

Friday

69° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 69° 52°

Saturday

68° / 55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 68° 55°

Sunday

67° / 51°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 67° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories