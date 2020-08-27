Laura’s path: Damage left behind in Abbeville, Louisiana

ABBEVILLE, La. (WKRG) — It’s still too early too know just how much devastation Hurricane Laura will leave behind in Louisiana. But we are starting to see some of the impact and damage. Reporter Jiovanni Lieggi is in Abbeville Louisiana where he is seeing some of that damage first hand.
Video from the scene shows a massive tree on top of a house. Lieggi says a family of five lives there. Laura is the strongest storm to ever make landfall on this part of the Gulf Coast. It made landfall near Cameron at about 1 AM Thursday morning with winds of more than 150 miles per hour.
