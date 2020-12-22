Lawmakers agree on a second COVID-19 economic stimulus package

WASHINGTON (CBS News)- After months of gridlock Congress has passed a new coronavirus aid package. It includes a stimulus check, money for businesses and the unemployed, relief for renters and more.

Congress passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief package Monday night, December 21.

The bipartisan measure includes $600 direct stimulus payments to many Americans and $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits.

“It doesn’t go all the way but it takes us down the path, a first step,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D) CA.

“None of think any of this legislation is perfect. But a big, bipartisan majority of us recognize the incredible amount of good it will do when we send it on to the President’s desk,” said Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R) KY.

Included in the package is a sweeping $1.4 trillion spending bill that keeps the government funded.

“The numbers are mind boggling. It’s hard to conceive of what a billion dollars is much less a trillion dollars,” said Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who voted no on the measure.

President Trump is expected to sign the legislation.

Stimulus checks could start going out as soon as the week after Christmas.

Democrats say they’ll look to deliver more aid when President-Elect Joe Biden takes office.

Those stimulus checks will go to individuals who make less than $75,000 a year, or couples making less than $150,000 per year.