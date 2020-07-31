Lawmakers continue to debate stimulus as unemployment benefits expire

National

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON- Many Americans relying on the COVID unemployment payments will soon be out of help–if lawmakers don’t do something fast. 

House Democrats have been outspoken, urging Senate Republicans to take action. 

Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Cartwright and other House Democrats are calling out Republicans for failing to extend the $600 weekly unemployment payments. 

“To be so cavalier as to let these deadlines expire, it’s irresponsible,” said Cartwright. 

Cartwright says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will be responsible for the economic  damage he says is on the way.  


“When we let this unemployment insurance expire with no replacement, with no negotiation, with no discussion, that’s a level of disconnectedness from the American people that approaches malevolence,” said Cartwright.  


The Republican plan in the Senate would lower payment to $200 weekly until September. 

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Fred Keller says that’s a healthier amount for the economy and workers. 

“The Democrats are talking about programs that keep people on dependency. We’re talking about programs that keep people attached to their jobs so that they have a job to go back to, so their employer, their team can be successful,” said Keller. 

Keller says a hasty decision could lead to more problems and says Democrats need to be patient.

“Their new normal is more government control, more government spending and more debt for our kids and grandkids,” said Keller. 


Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle hope an agreement on unemployment insurance happens soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 95° 73°

Sunday

95° / 73°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 95° 73°

Monday

93° / 71°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 93° 71°

Tuesday

92° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 92° 71°

Wednesday

92° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 92° 71°

Thursday

92° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 92° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

11 PM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

12 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories