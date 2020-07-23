Lawmakers express bipartisan support for new defense budget

(WASHINGTON)- The House has officially voted to renew the annual defense budget.

Next year’s price tag is a whopping $740 billion.

Illinois Republican Rodney Davis and Democrat Cheri Bustos both support the massive plan.

“This is crucial to protect American security globally,” Davis said.

“It’s a good bill,” agrees Bustos.

It includes salary raises, increased training funds and an extra billion dollars to combat coronavirus.

Democrats are also pushing a provision to force the president to check in with Congress first before sending military troops to states. However, Republicans disagree with that provision.

But President Trump is vowing to veto the bill because it requires military bases currently named after Confederate leaders to be renamed.

However, lawmakers on both sides aren’t backing down—and plan to fight for the budget’s passage.