Lawyer: Michael Cohen has offer to be a political consultant

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, returns to his apartment after being released from prison, Friday, July 24, 2020, in New York. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein ordered Cohen released on parole saying he believes the government retaliated against him for writing a book about Trump. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer has been offered work as a consultant and to make media appearances for a political action committee, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Michael Cohen hopes to accept the offer to work on the committee’s behalf, attorney Danya Perry told U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein in a letter aimed at ensuring the judge does not object. She did not identify the committee.

She wrote that Cohen also plans to have discussions with his editor and publisher “as quickly as possible” to achieve his goal of publishing a book critical of Trump before November’s election.

The judge ordered Cohen released from prison two weeks ago, saying the government returned him to prison in July in retaliation after Cohen said publicly that he planned to publish the book titled “Disloyal: The True Story of Michael Cohen, Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump.”

The Bureau of Prisons denied that Cohen was imprisoned for retaliatory reasons.

Cohen is serving the majority of his three-year prison sentence in home confinement after a coronavirus outbreak in prisons led to some prisoners without a violent record getting out from behind bars.

After getting out in May, Cohen was returned to prison after Probation Department employees said he refused to sign a form that would have banned him from publishing the book and speaking with the media. Prosecutors dropped their media objections last week.

Cohen, 53, began serving the sentence in May 2019 after pleading guilty to campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress, among other charges.

Campaign finance fraud charges stemmed from his efforts to arrange payouts during the 2016 presidential race to keep the porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from making public claims of extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.

