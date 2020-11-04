LIVE: Hearing underway on Trump campaign lawsuit to keep Clark County polls open until 8 p.m.

National

by: Caroline Bleakley

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Trump campaign and Nevada Republican Party filed a lawsuit Tuesday afternoon to keep polls open until 8 p.m.

READ: Trump-Campaign-LawsuitDownload

According to the lawsuit, which names Joseph Gloria, the registrar of voters for Clark County, requests that a preliminary and permanent injunctive relief be granted to keep some polling locations open until 8 p.m. instead of closing at 7 p.m. The suit lists 22 polling sites.

The filing includes a tweet from the Elections Division for the Nevada Secretary of State that went out Tuesday morning after those polling places opened late.

