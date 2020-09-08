Look out for that tree! High winds causes close call

National

by: Douglas Jessop

Posted: / Updated:

High winds are wreaking havoc in Northern Utah. Hurricane force winds are creating major problems overturning trucks and other high profile vehicles. ABC4 Utah viewer, Greg Newbold, captured this video in the Millcreek area of Salt Lake City. Watch as a minivan has a very close call with a pair forty foot blue spruce tree uprooted in the gale.

Trees are toppling all over Utah, including the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

In a related story, 178,000 people in Northern Utah are without power at this time.

Mayor of Centerville signs declaration of emergency after widespread destruction from extreme winds

To see more photos of the High winds causing massive damage in northern Utah CLICK HERE

