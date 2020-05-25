Louisiana officer dies from injuries after being struck by own department’s vehicle

HAMMOND, La. (CBS)- A state trooper who was injured when he was struck by a Hammond police vehicle during a chase on Wednesday has passed away.

33 year-old George Baker was a 10-year law enforcement and military veteran, as well as a husband and father.

State Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves said Baker “exemplified our values of duty, selfless service, and personal courage”

Baker was part of a state police unit that was helping Hammond Police chase a suspect around two Wednesday morning.

The troopers set out road spikes, disabling the suspect’s car.

But when they went to pick up the spikes, they were hit by a Hammond police vehicle.

The other trooper had only minor injuries.

Two suspects in the case were arrested and are facing charges.