Louisiana officer dies from injuries after being struck by own department’s vehicle

National

by: WWL

Posted: / Updated:

HAMMOND, La. (CBS)- A state trooper who was injured when he was struck by a Hammond police vehicle during a chase on Wednesday has passed away.

33 year-old George Baker was a 10-year law enforcement and military veteran, as well as a husband and father.

State Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves said Baker “exemplified our values of duty, selfless service, and personal courage”

Baker was part of a state police unit that was helping Hammond Police chase a suspect around two Wednesday morning.

The troopers set out road spikes, disabling the suspect’s car.

But when they went to pick up the spikes, they were hit by a Hammond police vehicle.

The other trooper had only minor injuries.

Two suspects in the case were arrested and are facing charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories