(KTLA) — An exploding teddy bear led to the arrest of a suspect in California and the seizure of drugs, weapons and ammunition, police said.

According to an Instagram post by the San Bernardino Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call from a local business owner who said he was told by witnesses that an explosive device had gone off in the parking lot.

The exact date or location of the incident was not released.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows a man exiting his vehicle and placing the large teddy bear, which contained an explosive device, next to their SUV.

Security footage captures a man detonating an explosive device inside a teddy bear in San Bernardino, CA. (San Bernardino Police Department)

Security footage captures a man detonating an explosive device inside a teddy bear in San Bernardino, CA. (San Bernardino Police Department)

Security footage captures a man detonating an explosive device inside a teddy bear in San Bernardino, CA. (San Bernardino Police Department)

The evidence seized from the suspect’s residence. (San Bernardino Police Department)

A woman seen entering a red sedan across the parking lot appeared to be startled by the explosion as she rushed into her car.

The suspect waited for the detonation before fleeing, the footage shows.

Investigators ultimately identified the suspect and searched the man’s home, at which they found the following, according to the San Bernardino police:

A ghost gun (a handmade, untraceable firearm)

Over 200 rounds of ammunition

Over 1 kilogram of methamphetamine with packaging for sales

Illegal aerial fireworks

A ballistic vest

U.S. currency

Metal pipes and saws, which authorities say are consistent with explosive devices

The suspect was arrested on allegations of several felonies. He has not been identified.

Surveillance footage of the explosion can be viewed in the video player above.