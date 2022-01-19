Man accused of fatal subway shove arraigned on murder charge

A person wearing a face mask reading, “Stop Asian Hate,” attends a candlelight vigil in honor of Michelle Alyssa Go, a victim of a subway attack several days earlier, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused ofpushing a woman to her death in a New York City subway station was arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday and ordered held without bail.

Martial Simon, 61, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michelle Alyssa Go, who was shoved in front of a subway train in the Times Square station on Saturday.

A mental fitness exam was ordered for Simon, who authorities said was on parole for a prior felony conviction at the time of the attack. His next court date is Feb. 23.

Authorities gave the defendant’s name as Simon Martial, but a spokesperson for New York County Defenders Services, which is representing him, said his name is Martial Simon.

A vigil was held in Times Square on Tuesday night for Go, who was 40 years old and worked for the consulting firm Deloitte.

A prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney’s office said the office is seeking to determine whether the attack was motivated by racial bias against Go, who was Asian American.

A request for comment was sent to Simon’s attorney.

This story has been corrected to show that the law office representing the defendant says his name is Martial Simon, not Simon Martial.