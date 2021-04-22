 

Man accused of hitting hotel worker in head with horseshoe, microwaving fire extinguisher

Credit: Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — A man accused of trying to take snacks from a Colorado hotel was arrested after allegedly swinging a horseshoe at an employee, damaging property and trying to microwave a fire extinguisher, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Pueblo police said they responded to the hotel at around 4:35 a.m. Thursday.

An employee at the hotel said a man came in and tried to take snacks that were sitting out. The employee said after the man was asked to pay for the snacks, the man took out a horseshoe and started swinging it at the employee, hitting him in the head.

Police said the man then threw a piece of rebar at the employee and took off into the hotel, losing his shoes along the way.

After that, police said, the man pulled a fire alarm and ended up in the kitchen, where he damaged some property and tried to microwave a fire extinguisher.

Police said other officers arrived to assist, and the man was found after he allegedly broke a glass door.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges.

The hotel employee was not seriously injured.

