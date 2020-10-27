Man accused of stealing dying woman’s phone outside Anheuser-Busch brewery

National

by: Kevin S. Held and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A 35-year-old man has been charged with stealing a cellphone from a woman as she lay dying on a sidewalk outside Anheuser-Busch Brewery over the weekend, and the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Brian Davenport (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the theft happened Sunday just before 1:15 p.m.

Caldwell said the victim, 64-year-old Jacqueline Olden, was jogging when she collapsed from an apparent heart attack. Olden got up and attempted to make a phone call before collapsing again.

A short time later, a man in a van pulled up alongside her. The man can be seen exiting the van, grabbing Olden’s cellphone, and then driving away from the area.

An ambulance arrived and took Olden to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Caldwell said investigators eventually located and arrested the suspect, identified as Brian Davenport.

Prosecutors charged him with one count of stealing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 71°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 83° 71°

Wednesday

81° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 81° 73°

Thursday

80° / 52°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 80° 52°

Friday

69° / 51°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 69° 51°

Saturday

67° / 54°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 67° 54°

Sunday

71° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 71° 45°

Monday

65° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 65° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

8 PM
Showers
50%
77°

75°

9 PM
Light Rain
60%
75°

74°

10 PM
Rain
70%
74°

74°

11 PM
Rain
80%
74°

73°

12 AM
Rain
70%
73°

73°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories