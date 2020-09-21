Man accused of trying to kidnap 2-year-old from car backing out of California parking spot

by: FOX 5 Digital Team and Nexstar Media Wire

VISTA, Calif. (KSWB) — A man accused of trying to kidnap a 2-year-old from a car in a California parking lot was arrested over the weekend.

Deputies said a woman, her fiance and their two small children were in their car backing out of a spot in the parking lot of a Costco store around 3 p.m. Saturday.

A man, identified by deputies as 37-year-old Adam Glavinic, opened the back door of the car and tried to take the couple’s 2-year-old child, according to the sheriff’s department.

The parents got out of the car and confronted Glavinic as a crowd gathered. Deputies said the confrontation between the father and Glavinic got physical.

An off-duty sheriff’s employee and other witnesses intervened, separating the two until deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station arrived.

Glavinic was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and being under the influence of a controlled substance, deputies said. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

