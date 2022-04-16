SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after exposing and touching himself in front of a female rideshare driver on Wednesday in San Mateo, California, police said in a press release. He was identified as 30-year-old Daly City resident Edward Holmes.

According to police, Holmes began to talk about the topic of sex with the 23-year-old female rideshare driver. The victim says she told Holmes she did not want to talk about sex. Holmes then reportedly exposed himself and began to masturbate.

As the victim took notice of his actions, she says she drove off the highway, exited and told Holmes to exit the vehicle.

However, as Holmes was exiting the vehicle, he reportedly asked the driver if she wanted to see his genitalia, according to the release. Police say they found Holmes at a nearby intersection.

Holmes was arrested without incident but was searched by police. They found a fully concealed steak knife, which had a blade of approximately 5 inches long, in the right pocket of his shorts. Holmes was booked into San Mateo County Jail for indecent exposure and carrying a concealed dagger.

Police said Holmes was picked up by the victim in her rideshare car at the Bridgepointe Shopping Center in San Mateo around 3:45 p.m. Roughly 15 minutes later, officers received the report of indecent exposure.

This remains and open an active investigation.