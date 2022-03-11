SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg police arrested a man Tuesday after two people were kidnapped at gunpoint at Wofford College and forced to go to an ATM to get cash.

We previously reported that the two victims, a Wofford student and the student’s friend, were in a car on campus just after midnight when two people approached them, pulled out a gun, and told them to get in the back of the car.

The victims were then taken to a Bank of America ATM on East Main Street in Spartanburg.

After the victims were released from the car, they flagged down officers at intersection of West Saint John Street and North Daniel Morgan Avenue.

The victims told police they were kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint by two armed men wearing masks while sitting in a vehicle on the campus of Wofford College.

The suspects ordered the victims to drive to an ATM to withdraw a sum of cash, according to police. The suspects took the cash and left the victims and their vehicle in the area of Greenville Street and Tryon Street in the City of Spartanburg.

On Tuesday, police charged Ta Juan Devon Garrett, 18, of Spartanburg, with receiving stolen goods, possession of a stolen pistol and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

On Wednesday, police filed additional charges against Garrett. Those charges were two counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police said the second suspect has not been located. Anyone with information about their identity of whereabouts is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department by calling CRIMESTOPPERS 1- 888-CRIMESC or contact Investigator Chris Layton directly at (864) 913-9117.

This is an ongoing case by the Spartanburg Police Department.