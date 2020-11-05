Man Arrested in Connection To Leora Hardee Disappearance

National

by: Austin Hyslip

Posted: / Updated:

A suspect is arrested in the disappearance of a Joplin 14 year old.

An unnamed 19 year man allegedly drove from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin to Joplin around September 17th to pick up Hardee.

Authorities say the pair then drove back to Oconomowoc and had been there ever since. Hardee was brought to the Oconomowoc Police Department on November 2nd and returned to her family the next day.

The 19 year old suspect was arrested on November 4th and is being held in the Waukesha County jail pending criminal charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

77° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 77° 58°

Friday

77° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 77° 64°

Saturday

77° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 77° 65°

Sunday

75° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 75° 67°

Monday

79° / 68°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 79° 68°

Tuesday

80° / 69°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 80° 69°

Wednesday

81° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

61°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

63°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories