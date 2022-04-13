PITTSBURG, Kans. — A man was arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at a a vehicle’s occupants.

Elijah Andrew Shead, 41, was located and arrested on Tuesday, April 12th and taken to Crawford County Jail and booked on:

Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Criminal Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Criminal Discharge of a Firearm

Felony Criminal Damage to Property

Allegedly, on April 10th, Shead began stalking a car carrying two people known to him in Pittsburg. The two victims said Shead followed them on his motorcycle and eventually pulled around on them at the intersection of Jefferson and Elm, pulled out a gun and fired three shots at them.

Shead fled the scene on his motorcycle. The victims were able to drive until their vehicle became disabled near George Nettles Elementary School.

Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were at the school around 10:11 PM following the report of a shooting in town – the victims were able to let police know it was Shead.

The ensuing investigation revealed Shead’s location two days later on April 12th. Where he was taken into custody on a $50,000 bond.

Shead, who is currently on parole with the Kansas Department of Corrections, did bond out of jail that same day, however. An arrest and detain order was later issued by the KDC for violation of parole conditions, related to the initial incident, PPD clarified in a release. Shead was brought back into custody Wednesday, April 13th and is currently being held with no bond.