 

Man falls from his RV, killed as vehicle runs him over in Nevada parking lot

National

by: Greg Haas,

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A 67-year-old man died in Nevada on Monday after falling out of his motor home and getting run over by his own vehicle.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) reported the incident at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort RV Park, located in the Laughlin area of Clark County, two days after it happened.

The man was from Albany, Minnesota. He was not identified, pending notification of relatives.

Witnesses told police the man fell on his head as he was trying to straighten out a jackknifed trailer and landed in the path of the motor home’s rear wheels.

“Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that the driver of the 2004 Tiffin Allegro motor coach was backing out of his RV spot,” according to police. “He had a trailer attached to the motor coach. He jackknifed the trailer and was in the process of pulling forward to straighten the trailer when he fell out of the driver’s door.”

Witnesses said the man didn’t move after he was run over. Emergency medical responders could not resuscitate the man.

The incident marks the 40th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction. This case remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 85° 66°

Friday

82° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 82° 57°

Saturday

83° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 83° 59°

Sunday

87° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 87° 68°

Monday

84° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 84° 72°

Tuesday

88° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 88° 71°

Wednesday

79° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 79° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
74°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
71°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
70°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
17%
69°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
21%
68°

68°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
12%
68°

69°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
71°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
5%
73°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories