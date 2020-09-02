Man found shirtless with pants halfway down in Nashville couple’s home is charged, police say

National

by: WKRN Web Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee man was charged Tuesday in a case in which a couple woke up to find him partially clothed in their home, police said.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to a burglary call in May at a home in East Nashville.

The couple told officers they woke up to find Zebariah Hall, 27, in their bedroom with no shirt and his pants halfway down, according to the affidavit.

Officers said Hall initially fled, but later complied with police and stopped.

Police said Hall smelled of alcohol, slurred his speech and kept saying he was sorry and that he had gone to the wrong house.

After his arrest, police said, he kicked the back door of a patrol car open and tried to get out.

Hall was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

92° / 73°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 92° 73°

Thursday

96° / 72°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 96° 72°

Friday

96° / 75°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 96° 75°

Saturday

94° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 94° 71°

Sunday

91° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 69°

Monday

92° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 92° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

12 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories