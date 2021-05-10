 

Man rides through San Francisco Bay Area in back of Tesla with no driver

by: Tristi Rodriguez,

(CHP Golden Gate Division)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Photos and videos are circulating on social media showing a man riding through the San Francisco bay area in the back seat of a driverless Tesla.

The man was seen near Berkeley in the rear passenger seat. California Highway Patrol is now investigating the “unusual incident”.

All new Tesla cars come with advanced hardware capable of providing Autopilot features, but not everyone is a fan.

One Facebook user who commented on CHP’s post suggested jail time for the man.

“I’m a Tesla owner, it’s people like him ruining it for the rest of us. Lock his rear up, he belongs in jail.”

Last month, a Tesla car crash in Texas gained national attention because authorities believe no one was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, the New York Times reported.

Two men died after the Tesla Model S went off the road and struck a tree, before bursting into flames.

That police investigation is still ongoing, but officials say evidence so far shows that neither man was behind the wheel.

