Man says wedding videography company denied him refund after fiancé died in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (CNN/KRDO) — A man said a videography service refused to refund him after his bride-to-be died in a car crash before their wedding.

Alexis Wyatt, 22, died in a car crash on Highway 24 in February. The wedding would have been last Saturday.

Wyatt’s fiance Justin Montney was left to pick up the pieces and the financial fall out from their wedding plans that never happened.

Justin said Alexis signed a contract with the videography company Copper Stallion Media to film their wedding for $1,800.

“They said they’d extend my service to my next wedding which was a very insensitive thing to tell me,” Justin said.

When Justin’s friends heard what happened, they posted dozens of bad reviews all over Copper Stallion’s profile page on ‘The Knot,’ a popular wedding planning website.

Justin knows they signed a contract saying ‘no refunds,’ but he thinks, under the rare circumstances, the company should honor his request.

Copper Stallion responded to the comments made online, calling them a ‘smear campaign’ and saying they didn’t have the money to refund him because of COVID-19.