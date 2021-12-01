Man sentenced to 25 years for killing security guard at Greenville bar

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing a security guard at a Greenville Bar in 2020.

The Greenville County Solicitor’s Office said Akira Kentay Robinson, 44, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Monday.

We previously reported officers responded on June 14, 2020 to The Coliseum Bar at 528 Haywood Rd. at about 1:35 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

According to Greenville Police, Deyarian Nikali Abercrombie, 33, of Greenville, was working as a security guard at the bar when the shooting happened.

Greenville Police said Abercrombie asked Robinson to leave several times due to his state of intoxication.

According to the Greenville County Solicitor’s Office, a physical altercation ensured between Abercrombie and Robinson and Robinson was forcibly removed from the bar.

Robinson was captured on security footage going to his vehicle to get a handgun and attempting to re-enter the bar.

After an unsuccessful attemtp to re-enter the bar, Robinson was seen on camera driving to the back of the bar.

Once at the back, Robinson encountered Abercrombie and shot him multiple time, the solicitor’s office said.

After shooting Abercrombie, Robinson was seen leaving the scene.